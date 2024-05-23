GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.83

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.83, but opened at $31.00. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 1,116,993 shares.

GCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,464,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,769,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,464,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock worth $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

