MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Up to $135.28

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.28, but opened at $140.94. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $136.19, with a volume of 71,573 shares traded.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.06.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.