Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $21.71

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $23.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 7,874 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALT

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.