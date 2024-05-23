Qtum Market Cap Achieves $387.27 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00005424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $387.27 million and $47.13 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.03 or 0.05608796 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00056016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,162,194 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

