Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.140-2.240 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

