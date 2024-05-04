Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GPN traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $111.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,470. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,933,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 338.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,941 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.