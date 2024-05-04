Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 9.2%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 36,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 82,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

