John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 70,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 33,738 shares.The stock last traded at $61.90 and had previously closed at $61.64.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHML. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,476,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,000.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

