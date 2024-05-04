IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRS. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRS stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,472. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $727.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

