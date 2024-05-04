Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

