Stokes Family Office LLC Has $213,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $218.74. 610,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

