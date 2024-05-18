Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.17

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 107864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,453,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 418,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

