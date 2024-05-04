Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Up 1.7%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98. 267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Marui Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $395.15 million during the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 9.01%.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

