TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 4,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 20,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TOMI Environmental Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

