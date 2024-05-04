Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 166,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 174,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
