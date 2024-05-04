Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$32.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.95. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $2,021,257 in the last three months. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

