Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 598,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $115.52. 327,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,676. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

