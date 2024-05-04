508 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DFAT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,678. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

