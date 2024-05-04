Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123,612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Splunk worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK stock remained flat at $156.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

