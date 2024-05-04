Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

AMD stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

