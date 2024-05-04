Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International has a 52 week low of $119.14 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.40.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

