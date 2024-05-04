Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Holdings Lifted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

