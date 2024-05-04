Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 5,219 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.05.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $32.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.29. 9,644,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,398. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 145.62% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

