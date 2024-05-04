VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. VOXX International has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VOXX International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 650.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

