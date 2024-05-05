12,787 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.