Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Shares Up 2.1%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAPGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02. 14,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

