Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

