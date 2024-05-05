M&T Bank Corp Has $13.79 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BBN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 173,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

