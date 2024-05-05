CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CarMax by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.