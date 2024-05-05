Stifel Nicolaus Trims Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price to $24.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.62.

PRVA opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 12,219 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $225,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,783 shares of company stock valued at $582,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

