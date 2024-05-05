Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +~3.5% yr/yr to ~$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.68.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $582,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.