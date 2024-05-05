ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDEC. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:PDEC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.54. 17,304 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

