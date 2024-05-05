ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.01 and a 200 day moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

