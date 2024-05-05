Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after buying an additional 280,480 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,928 shares of company stock valued at $87,833,828 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

