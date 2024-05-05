Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. 761,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,660.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,758,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after buying an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,970,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,422,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

