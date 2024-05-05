Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $54.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.00. 535,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

