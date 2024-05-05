eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $49.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.35.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,030 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $53,019,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

