Power Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after acquiring an additional 287,025 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,446.4% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 69,616 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

