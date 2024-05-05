Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $3.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUR. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 52,507 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

TUR traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $41.50. 85,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The company has a market cap of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

