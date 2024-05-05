Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 74,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 138,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.20. 216,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

