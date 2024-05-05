Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $20.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $671.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.