Baxter Bros Inc. Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $1,354,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $61,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

