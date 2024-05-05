Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Trading Up 4.5%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. 62,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 590,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEMY. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FEMY

Femasys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Femasys Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Femasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Femasys by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 309,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.