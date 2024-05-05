First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

