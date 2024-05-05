First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $355.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.