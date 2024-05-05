First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 882 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 182.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

LMBS opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.