Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. Insperity has a 52 week low of $90.80 and a 52 week high of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

