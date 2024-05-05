Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Posts Earnings Results

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.
Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance
NASDAQ PTVE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $15.84.
Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTVE
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pactiv Evergreen
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.