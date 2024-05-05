Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.