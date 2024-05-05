Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Tops $4.12 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00006399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $150.51 million and $16,262.71 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07916379 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $16,831.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

